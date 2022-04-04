Stabbing at Gunderson High School in San Jose leaves student wounded, another in custody

article

A stabbing at a high school in San Jose Monday morning left one student wounded and another in custody.

The San Jose Police Department said the stabbing happened around 10:12 a.m. at Gunderson High School.

Authorities said one student sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Police said a "campus Officer was on scene and played an important role coordinating a response and suspect apprehension."

Both the victim and suspect are students at Gunderson High School, authorities said.