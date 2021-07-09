Expand / Collapse search

Stabbing investigation in San Francisco prompts roadway closures

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a stabbing incident Friday evening.

Police say their investigation has prompted the closure of Broadway Street between Powell and Stockton streets.

There's no word on the condition of the victim.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

Additional details about what led up to the stabbing are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and additional details.