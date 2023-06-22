Stanford Hospital ultrasound tech accused of fondling patients

article

A Stanford Health Care ultrasound technician has been arrested for allegedly fondling two men who were in his care and detectives are looking for other possible victims.

Palo Alto police arrested 56-year-old Mitchell Van Vu at his home in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Bay Point on Wednesday and booked him into jail on suspicion of six counts of sexual battery.

Police were first alerted to the alleged behavior on April 10 by a man in his 40s who said Vu fondled his genitals during ultrasound procedures about two weeks earlier at Stanford Hospital at 500 Pasteur Drive.

Officers contacted Vu and filed a report with the help of hospital staff, according to police. Then, on May 16, another man in his 40s alleged he'd been similarly assaulted by Vu the previous day while he was a patient at the same hospital, police said.

The man also alerted hospital officials, who placed Vu on administrative leave.

Detectives are looking for other possible victims and say Vu worked at other hospitals in the Bay Area and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to paloalto@tipnow.org or texted or called in to (650) 383-8984.