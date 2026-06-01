Stanford to offer K-pop course, open to the general public

The Brief Stanford is offering a course on K-pop and its global emergence. The class is part of the Stanford Continuing Studies program. The program promotes its "open learning community" and is available to all adult students.



Fresh off the resoundingly popular, sold-out BTS performances at Stanford last month, the university will be offering a special summer course on the global emergence and dominance of Korean popular music, better known as K-pop.

The online class is open to the public and available to all adult students, as part of the Stanford Continuing Studies program.

The six-week course is called K-Pop and the Global Stage.

What we know:

The class promises to take students on a cultural journey studying the origins of what was once a musical subculture in South Korea, and how this popular music genre exploded into a global phenomenon.

SEE ALSO: BTS's sellout concerts at 54,000-seat Stanford Stadium shows power of 'pop diplomacy'

It also offers an in-depth look into the national and transnational movements that fueled the global popularity of K-pop, the production entities behind idol groups, and the fan communities that span the world in this digital age.

"What began as a regional experiment in South Korea has become one of the defining cultural forces of the 21st century," the course description said.

The class will also cover K-pop’s far-reaching influence on the evolution of modern Asia.

"The course explores how cultural ‘soft power’ operates through media, aesthetics, and shared imagination rather than formal politics," the class description detailed, adding, "Case studies include music videos and media such as KPop Demon Hunters, which playfully reimagines idol culture through mythology and genre storytelling."

According to the syllabus, beyond the songs and music videos, the class will also work with a variety of sources, including social media, live performances, variety show programs, fan communities, and industry reporting.

Course themes

The syllabus noted that as part of the exploration on the topic, students will learn the "critical skill of maintaining analytical distance from their subject, questioning assumptions about artists, entertainment companies, fandoms, and cultural trends."

Students will also evaluate other major themes related to the globalization of the music and entertainment industries, as well as gender interpretations, beauty standards in the industry, and the powerful roles of the digital media and streaming culture.

Dig deeper:

The class is being taught by Christopher Hepburn, a lecturer at Southern Methodist University in Texas. The music scholar is an expert in premodern and contemporary East Asian history, art, and culture, with a focus on South Korea and Japan.

Schedule and enrollment details

The K-Pop and the Global Stage class runs from July 13 through August 17 and is scheduled to be held Monday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to the syllabus, the instruction will take a "dynamic, question-based teaching approach."

Outside class time, students will be assigned readings and other course work like reading responses and journaling. There will also be optional discussions for student interaction to further engage in collaborative analysis.

No formal application process is required for Stanford Continuing Studies classes.

The cost to enroll in the class is $365.

There will be no credit or letter grade assigned, though if proof of participation is needed, the instructor will provide a statement of participation to students who attended at least five class sessions, according to the syllabus.

Stanford Continuing Studies

Stanford Continuing Studies allows students, aged 18 and older, to take courses in the disciplines of liberal arts and sciences, wellness and health, creative writing, and professional development.

The university said the instructors are all experts in their field and experienced teachers.

A Taylor Swift class:

Another summer music and culture class that's likely to get a lot of interest is the "Taylor Swift and Millennial America" class, described as "an academic Eras Tour" and taught by Theresa Michelle Iker, a lecturer in Stanford's Department of History.

Iker's course seeks to take a historical approach to the pop superstar's career "by placing her in the context of the 20th- and 21st-century United States."

Stanford Continuing Studies offers courses through the university's four academic quarters: fall, winter, spring, and summer, with both on-campus and online courses offered.

The university said, every year, more than 18,000 people take courses through its open learning program, which is designed to give adult "lifelong learners" opportunities to enrich their minds and cultivate their curiosity.

"The mission of Stanford Continuing Studies is to share the rich educational resources of Stanford University with adult students," the program’s website said, "to nurture a vibrant learning community, to nourish the life of the mind, and to promote the pleasures of intellectual exploration."

And in the words of BTS in the group's 2018 song, "Answer: Love Myself," through its classes, the program could offer a chance for self growth and learning by investing in "the me of today, the me of tomorrow."