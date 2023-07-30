Taylor Swift concert breaks curfew at Levi's Stadium, and record VTA ridership

Taylor Swift delivered another curfew-breaking performance at Levi’s Stadium during her second and final night in the Bay Area. The Eras concert went past the 11 p.m. cutoff time.

Swift’s performance lasted more than three hours, comprising more than 40 songs.

The violation came as Swift reached the end of the acoustic portion of her show, where she traditionally plays a pair of surprise songs each night.

Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, has grappled with noise-related challenges since opening the venue in 2014.

A city ordinance states the stadium must go dark at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. However, it’s clear that Taylor Swift didn’t adhere to that policy.

The Santa Clara Police Department told KTVU, despite the breaking of curfew, there were no noise complaints filed on either night.

It’s unclear what repercussions the stadium will face, but in the past other performers, including the Rolling Stones, U2, Coldplay, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have ignored the cutoff time. Past performances have cost the stadium $1,000 in fines.

Despite the noise buildup, Swifties helped set record transit numbers.

According to the Valley Transportation Association, on Friday fans helped set the highest-ever ridership record with 23,400 boardings for the Eras Tour concert. This was more than twice that of Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

Swifties broke the previous record of 15,000 boardings for the 2015 NHL Winter Classic.

To accommodate all the fans VTA ran 20 extra trains to the stadium for an added 30% capacity.

Both VTA and BART extended their hours to accommodate traffic to and from the stadium.