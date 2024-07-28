Stanford swimmer Torri Huske wins gold in 100m butterfly race at Olympics

Stanford athlete Torri Huske earned her first medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics after winning gold and silver medals in two races over the weekend in Paris.

Huske earned gold in the 100m butterfly race, coming in at 55.59 seconds. Earlier, she won silver with fellow Stanford swimmer Simone Manuel in the 4x100 freestyle relay race.

Huske touched the wall and turned to teammate Gretchen Walsh knowing they each had won an Olympic medal. Both Americans quickly spun their heads around to see the scoreboard to find out who had captured gold.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Torri Huske of Team United States reacts after winning the Women’s 100m Butterfly Final on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France.

"You never really know for sure and I first saw the light by the block and seeing that it was just very surreal, I didn’t even know how to process it," Huske told the Associated Press. "It’s just very overwhelming when you’ve been dreaming of this moment for so long."

Huske lifted her goggles from her eyes and covered her mouth with her left hand as Walsh reached over the lane line with a congratulatory pat on the cap.

Stanford alum Katie Ledecky earned her 11th Olympic medal also after clocking in at 4:00.86 minutes in the 400 freestyle, earning a bronze medal.

This has been a long time coming for Huske, a Stanford swimmer who has been working on improving her final 50 meters following some disappointing results. She just missed a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, placing fourth with a 55.73.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.