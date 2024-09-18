Stanford updates campus protest policy as new school year begins

Stanford University has some updated guidelines they say will be enforced after a series of protests on campus. The updated policy was released a week before the academic year begins. Students at college campuses across the country protested the war in Gaza, some leading to violent interactions with police.

The protests at Stanford did lead to some arrests and tensions between students and staff were high. Now the university has updated its policies in hopes of keeping people calm and safe.

"Over the course of the last year, we’ve heard from many students with a desire to know what the rules are and to better understand how they may apply in different places and contexts around campus. That’s the goal of this website," said Jenny Martinez, Stanford Provost.

Stanford now has a new website outlining its new Freedom of Expression policy. The policy update comes after students at Stanford began protesting the war in Gaza last October. Some students set up encampments and slept on campus overnight, which is not allowed. Provost Martinez released a brief video explaining some of the rules.

"What might be OK in one place and time, might not be in another. For example, speech that’s fine in White Plaza may not be allowed in a class if it causes disruption."

Updated and pre-existing guidelines include registering planned events of 100 people or more, keeping all demonstrations confined to designated areas, and no sleeping outside on campus between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. All tents and structures will be removed.

"I don’t want anyone to get hurt or breaking into things, but staying overnight is kind of the point. You’re breaking a rule, you’re staying there. You’re showing them that you believe what you believe, and you will sleep in a tent for six weeks if that’s what it takes," said Yasmine, a first-year student at Stanford, who did not give a last name.

People demonstrating must also be willing to remove their mask if asked and provide identification to school officials. One student says she’s concerned about doxing, which involves taking someone’s personal information and putting it on the internet without their permission.

"Like, for example, I know a lot of students got doxed. No one should have to go through that for just protesting and standing up for what they believe in," said Inti, a first-year student at Stanford, who did not give a last name.

Stanford says it will continue to adhere to federal anti-harassment and discrimination laws. KTVU also reached out to some of the students that were demonstrating at Stanford last year, but I didn’t hear back from them in time for this report.

