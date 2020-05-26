State allows some bars, wineries to sell to-go alcoholic beverages

article

Some bars, wineries, distilleries and breweries across the state will be able to sell alcohol to-go during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Businesses that primarily sell alcohol and do not have their own kitchens will now be allowed to sell beverages to-go in sealed containers as long as they partner with a food-providing business and sell alcoholic beverages in conjunction with a meal.

Since mid-March, the ABC has relaxed several state regulations on the sale of alcoholic beverages in support of the state's roughly 50,000 small and large alcohol-selling businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

"We know businesses have suffered as they continue fighting to slow the spread of COVID-19," ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith said in a statement Friday.

"We have heard directly from these businesses that the notices of regulatory relief can give them a boost and help bring more people back to work."

The ABC has also allowed alcohol-selling businesses to expand their footprints to areas like parking lots and sidewalks to promote physical distancing, offer free delivery and complete transactions for alcohol via walk-up windows and slide-out trays.