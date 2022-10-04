State building evacuated in Oakland after 'suspicious package' found
OAKLAND, Calif. - A state building in Oakland was evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said there was a danger to people outside the building, located in downtown Oakland.
Just before noon, a swarm of law enforcement officers descended upon the building where they located a package they deemed suspicious.
Authorities have not yet determined the contents of the package.