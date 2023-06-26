State cannabis control department processing evidence in massive Contra Costa County raid

article

California's Department of Cannabis Control is processing evidence from a massive crackdown on illegal cannabis operations in Contra Costa County.

The state task force led raids on 20 indoor growing operations in the East Bay.

Investigators say they seized more than 17,000 illegal cannabis plants worth some $15 million.

The illegal operations were in Antioch, Brentwood, Discovery Bay and Pittsburg.

They seized seven firearms during the June 20 raid.

Many of the operations were stealing electricity and water. So far, the task force has made no arrests, but several locations were red-tagged for safety and code violations.