State Sen. Wiener reportedly not waiting for Pelosi to retire, says he's running for Congress

The Brief State Sen. Scott Wiener plans to run for the Congressional seat currently held by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, according to a report. Wiener had previously said he'd only run if Pelosi were to announce that she would not run in the 2026 race.



Will Wiener run?

The San Francisco Standard reported on Thursday that Wiener has told political allies that he plans to run in the 2026 race rather than letting Pelosi decide if she would continue to seek her position as the representative of the 11th congressional district – a seat she has held since 1987.

The Standard reports many in the know had expected Wiener to wait for Pelosi to make a decision in the coming weeks. Citing sources close to Wiener's camp, the news outlet said he is supposed to make a formal announcement some time next week.

Wiener had previously said he would only run for Congress if the former House speaker did not seek re-election. In 2023, he formed a committee to explore his possible candidacy for Pelosi's seat. Pelosi will be 86 when her current term ends.

Wiener, who is openly gay, has served in the California State Senate since 2016. He has represented the 11th district from San Francisco. Prior to that, he served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors where he represented District 8, which includes the Castro neighborhood.

Other challengers

Last spring, an ex-Silicon Valley engineer who once served as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff, emerged as a challenger to Pelosi's seat.

In either event, the political battle may be grueling for both Wiener and Saikat Chakrabarti, the former engineer, because Pelosi is one of the biggest names in American political history. She is a two-time Speaker of the House and the first woman to hold the position, making her a trailblazer.

When Chakrabarti announced he was challenging Pelosi, one political analyst told KTVU she would probably ‘outraise’ him regarding funds and perhaps even outwork him in some ways, because, "that's Nancy Pelosi."

With Wiener, that may not be the case as he's garnered name recognition and rose through the political ranks of California's Democratic Party.

A representative from State Sen. Wiener's office had no comment for this story.

The Source A report from the San Francisco Standard, and previous KTVU reporting.