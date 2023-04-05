Report ranks US states with the longest life expectancy: here's where your state falls

With life expectancy declining in the U.S. for the first time in a century, a new report suggests where you live may also play a role in how long you live.

The study, done by researchers at Life Extension Magazine, largely concludes what we already know: that regular exercise, healthy diet, low stress levels, adequate sleep, spending time outdoors and having strong social relationships all contribute to a longer life. But it’s not as "clear-cut" as you may think, researchers said. Other factors — genetics, environment and access to health care — also play a role.

States with the most active populations, healthiest lifestyles and scenic outdoors generally landed near the top of the life expectancy list. Conversely, the 10 states with the lowest life expectancies are also considered the unhealthiest states in the U.S. They’re mostly found in the Southeast, researchers said.

The "notable" exception is Washington, D.C., where residents are ranked No. 6 for the healthiest lifestyle, but No. 23 for life expectancy. Researchers attribute the exception to racial disparities and high numbers of heart disease, cancer and homicide.

Globally, the United States doesn't even break the top 20 for countries with the highest life expectancies. According to the World Health Organization, the U.S. is ranked 40th, behind countries like Kuwait, Colombia, Estonia and Turkey.

How researchers ranked states

The report’s authors looked at eight key metrics to rank states for longevity, meaning the states aren't ranked solely on their life expectancy numbers:

Longevity: Life expectancy at birth, 2020 (CDC)

Exercise: Share of adults who say they exercise, 2021 (CDC)

Healthy diet: Average of the shares of adults who say they eat fruit and vegetables at least once per day, 2021 (CDC)

Healthy weight: Share of adults at a healthy weight, 2021 (CDC)

Park proximity: Share of the population living within a half-mile of a park or school, 2020 (CDC)

Outdoor recreation spending: Share of state gross domestic product for outdoor recreation, 2021 (BEA)

Sleep quality: Share of adults with insufficient sleep time, pegged at less than seven hours per night, 2020 (CDC)

Stress: Share of adults with anxiety symptoms, Feb. 2023 (CDC)

Social isolation: Share of households with only one person, 2021 (Census)

Best states for longevity

Here’s how the states and D.C. ranked for longevity, according to Life Extension Magazine:

Hawaii: 80.7 years Minnesota: 79.1 years Vermont: 78.8 years Washington: 79.2 years New Hampshire: 79 years Utah: 78.6 years Colorado: 78.3 years Massachusetts: 79 years California: 79 years Oregon: 78.8 years Idaho: 78.4 years Wisconsin: 77.7 years Rhode Island: 78.2 years Montana: 76.8 years Connecticut: 78.4 years New Jersey: 77.5 years Maine: 77.8 years New York: 77.7 years Florida: 77.5 years Maryland: 76.8 years Illinois: 76.8 years Nebraska: 77.7 years DC: 75.3 years Alaska: 76.6 years Virginia: 77.6 years South Dakota: 76.7 years Iowa: 77.5 years North Carolina: 76.1 years Delaware: 76.7 years Wyoming: 76.3 years Pennsylvania: 76.8 years North Dakota 76.9 years Arizona: 76.3 years Kansas: 76.4 years Michigan: 76 years Nevada: 76.3 years Texas: 76.5 years Georgia: 75.6 years New Mexico: 74.5 years Indiana: 75 years Ohio: 75.3 years Missouri: 75.1 years South Carolina: 74.8 years Tennessee: 73.8 years Arkansas: 73.8 years Oklahoma: 74.1 years Kentucky: 73.5 years Louisiana: 73.1 years Alabama: 73.2 years Mississippi: 71.9 years West Virginia: 72.8 years

In Vermont, more than 83% of residents exercise regularly and more than 75% of them eat fruits and vegetables daily, researchers said. Nearly 70% of adults in Vermont, Minnesota and Colorado report adequate sleep, while Hawaii, the No. 1 state, spends 4.8% of its GDP on outdoor recreation.

In the states ranked at the bottom – West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Kentucky – adults there are more likely to have anxiety and less likely to exercise and get adequate sleep.

Tips to live a longer life

Researchers also offered the following advice for improving your life expectancy:

