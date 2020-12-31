Stay home for New's Year Eve, say docs and cops

It'll be a much different New Year's Eve thanks to the pandemic. Bay Area doctors and first responders sounded a warning Thursday to those thinking of going out to celebrate, saying large festivities can wait.

"This is one celebration you will miss for a lifetime of experiences yet to come," said emergency room doctor Marco Randazzo.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal, Santa Clara County director of healthcare preparedness, said, "Please, have a very happy new year. There will be time to celebrate, there will be time to gather. It's not now."

Kamal said that means hunkering down, like we did for Christmas.

"We know New Year's Eve is a time of gathering, and we are asking once again to exercise your power to control this pandemic," Kamal said.

Advertisement

San Francisco is using its power by canceling the annual fireworks show along the waterfront.

But that doesn't mean you should ring in 2021 with a bang, by setting off illegal fireworks, said Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department.

"I have seen children and adults succumb to injuries, including losing fingers, because of fireworks," Baxter said.

Across the Bay Area, law enforcement will be looking for people driving drunk and firing guns.

"The safest thing to do is celebrate with people you live with," said Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco police spokesman. "You can also celebrate virtually, with people outside your immediate household."

Rueca said officers will also be on the lookout for large groups violating the stay-at-home order. Officers who catch scofflaws could first issue warnings.

"If those admonishments are not heeded, then people can be cited and/or arrested for not complying to the health order," Rueca said.

Baxter said, "We want this to be a memorable New Year's Eve. In light of all the things we've seen in 2020, let's end it on a positive note."