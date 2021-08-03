Steph Curry reportedly agrees to 4-year, $215M extension with Warriors

article

Stephen Curry will be signing a 4-year, $215 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN.

Curry made history by becoming the first NBA player to sign two $200 million-plus contracts, his agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Basketball, told ESPN.

Curry's contract extension would boost his annual salary from $45.8 million for 2021-22 to $54 million for the coming 4 seasons.

The point guard has been with the Warriors since 2009 and helped the team win three championship titles.

Advertisement

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter