Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Flood Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Dense Fog Advisory
from SUN 6:50 PM PST until MON 11:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 9:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dies at 45

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale: Griffin v Bonnar article

FILE - Stephan Bonnar reacts after his decision loss to Forrest Griffin in the light heavyweight finals bout at The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 Finale inside the Cox Pavilion on April 9, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa

Expand

Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC’s growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. He was 45.

Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday from "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement from UFC on Saturday. No further details were released.

Bonnar, who originally was from Indiana, hadn’t fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion.

He was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter," the UFC’s long-running reality competition show. He reached the competition’s finale, where he had a spectacular, bloody brawl with Forrest Griffin.

A look back at the biggest news stories of 2022

From Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, these are the biggest headlines of 2022.

Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the highly entertaining bout is widely credited with exposing the little-known sport to a larger worldwide audience online and on Spike TV, which broadcast it.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC president Dana White said in the statement. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

RELATED: Former Super Bowl champ Ronnie Hillman dies at 31