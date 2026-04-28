Steven Betz appointed new San Francisco public safety chief

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The Brief San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Tuesday announced he has appointed Steven Betz as the city's new public safety chief. Betz was raised to the position after serving as assistant chief of public safety for the past year. In his new role, Betz will work with the city’s public safety departments to improve coordination and drive down crime, and will be charged with disrupting open-air drug markets.



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Tuesday announced he has appointed Steven Betz as the city's new public safety chief.

A chief with history

What we know:

Betz – a Bay Area native and a 20-year resident of San Francisco – was raised to the position after serving as assistant chief of public safety for the past year under San Francisco Police Department veteran and former Interim Chief Paul Yep, according to the mayor’s office.

Betz previously served as an attorney for the SFPD from 2016 to 2025, where he managed and litigated internal misconduct investigations.

In his new role, Betz will work with the city’s public safety departments to improve coordination and drive down crime via Lurie’s "Rebuilding the Ranks" initiative, which seeks to add more officers to San Francisco’s police force.

Betz will also be charged with disrupting open-air drug markets through the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center.

What they're saying:

"I'm grateful and eager to step into this role at such a critical moment for San Francisco," Betz said. "After nearly a decade working inside the Police Department, I know how hard our public safety professionals work and how much they care about this city. That experience will shape how I approach this job."

History of the role

The backstory:

The chief of public safety position was originated by Lurie when he took office in January 2025 as part of a new organizational structure that seeks to foster "coordination and strengthened accountability."

"I’ve been clear since day one that public safety is my top priority, and Steven Betz has been a key leader in our work to keep San Franciscans safe and reduce crime by 30%," Lurie said. "Steven has played a central role in bringing together public safety agencies to advance our shared efforts to make the city safer. I look forward to continuing to work with him to keep San Francisco safer for all of our residents and visitors."