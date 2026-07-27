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The Brief Fairfax has temporarily closed Peri Park Playground for two weeks after maintenance crews discovered a heavy flea infestation following parent complaints. To avoid using pesticides on public land, the town is partnering with a university to eliminate the fleas by tarping and steaming the playground sand with non-toxic heat probes. If the heat treatment successfully eradicates the pests, officials expect the playground to reopen on August 7.



The town of Fairfax is taking steps to protect its youngest residents from a common, disease-carrying pest following a flea infestation at a local playground.

Flea infestation

What we know:

Town maintenance crews quickly discovered a heavy flea infestation at Peri Park Playground after receiving several complaints from parents. The discovery prompted a two-week closure of the facility.

"It appears that there are raccoons living nearby, which are common carriers of fleas," said Fairfax Public Works Director Kristin Arnold.

While fleas are common, serious infestations pose risks to people, pets, and local wildlife. Officials describe the insects as public health disease vectors that can bite and potentially spread illnesses. Roaming wildlife such as raccoons and squirrels frequently reintroduce fleas to public spaces, which can escalate into severe infestations.

Flea infestation forces temporary closure of Fairfax playground.

In managing Peri Park, town officials emphasized that recreation and safety remain the two primary factors. Fairfax, along with many neighboring municipalities, prohibits the use of chemical pesticides on public lands, particularly inside parks and playgrounds.

"Kids in the playground, after the fact, could ingest anything that we put in the playground, and the other concern is, once it starts raining, some of that could also run into the creek and harm other wildlife that live nearby and contaminate the water," Arnold said.

Non-toxic solutions

What they're saying:

Instead of chemicals, officials are prioritizing non-toxic and organic methods. The town's primary strategy involves using heat probes to raise the temperature of the playground sand high enough to kill the insects.

"We're partnering with a university to actually tarp and steam the sand just using water," Arnold said.

Park visitors expressed support for the environmentally friendly approach.

"Yeah, that makes sense to me and, of course, I'd be concerned as a pet owner to make sure that the environment is safe for our pets and non-toxic," said Fairfax resident Lauren Elio.

Flea infestation forces temporary closure of Fairfax playground.

Kathryn Smith, a local grandmother, agreed with the decision despite the temporary inconvenience.

"The kids are disappointed that the park is closed, but I think in the long run it's a much better way to do it non-toxically and safely," Smith said.

Some community members suggested long-term infrastructure changes to prevent future infestations. Gina Paoli, a local nanny, recommended replacing the existing ground cover altogether.

"Completely dig up all of the sand and all of the bark and all of the yucky things that are there and put in the rubber stuff that’s in a lot of parks," Paoli said. "It's cleaner. It's safer."

What's next:

If the non-toxic steam process successfully eradicates the flea population, officials anticipate reopening the playground on Aug. 7.