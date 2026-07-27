3rd person from boat sinking incident ID'd by SF medical examiner

The Brief The SF Medical Examiner has ID'd a body that was recovered over the weekend. The body was found near Point Diablo, west of the Golden Gate Bridge Carol Boisa, 74, of Sacramento was aboard the Volare, the vessel that sank in the bay on July 14. One more person who went missing has yet to be found.



The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified a third body associated with the boat that sank in San Francisco Bay on July 14.

What we know:

Carol Boisa, 74, of Sacramento, was identified on Monday. Her body was recovered by police near Point Diablo, just west of the Golden Gate Bridge over the weekend.

The Medical Examiner had no additional comment or information to share.

Boisa was the younger sister of Clifford Boisa, 79, of Sutter County, who was rescued in the immediate aftermath of the vessel's sinking. He would later be pronounced dead after receiving CPR from first responders at the scene.

Carol Boisa is the third victim to be recovered from the accident. One person remains missing.

The backstory:

The Volare, a 49-foot recreational boat, sank July 14 near Alcatraz. A total of 20 people – family and close friends – were aboard the ship. After Clifford Boisa died, the other 16 people who were rescued recovered.

The people aboard the ship were holding a memorial service where ashes were to be scattered at sea.

It's not clear why the boat began to take on water. First responders and other bystanders on the water came to the rescue. Some said steam or smoke was visible in the early moments of the rescue effort.

The boat's wreckage was found three days after it sank. That's also when the SF Medical Examiner's Office identified Tondra Miller, 58, who also went by Tondra Madruga. Her body was found near Treasure Island on July 16. The San Francisco Police Department were conducting a sonar scan when a passing boat notified them of the the body.

The cause of this maritime disaster remains under investigation.

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