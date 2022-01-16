Southern California couple reunited with cat stolen from car in San Francisco

A Southern California couple was reunited with their stolen cat over the weekend.

Cesar Granados and his wife were finishing holiday shopping in San Francisco last month when their beloved Minnelusa was taken from their parked car.

Heartbroken, the couple put up flyers and never stopped searching.

On Saturday, KTVU learned that an anonymous good Samaritan reached out to them with information about Minnelusa.

The couple said they drove back to the Bay Area to pick her up.

"We made it back safely, our little family has been reunited," said Granados. "We will spend the rest of the day recovering sleep and informing our dear friends and public that she's back home."