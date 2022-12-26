Stolen Oakland U-haul contained prized Leonard Peltier statue

A community search is underway in Oakland to try to find a U-Haul truck that was stolen last week. Inside that truck was a monumental sculpture representing imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier.

Peltier, 78, has spent most of his life in prison, and for many years his conviction has garnered worldwide support for his release.

In 2011, artist Rigo 23 constructed a 12-foot statue of Peltier, depicting him sitting, calling attention to his imprisonment. The status has been exhibited in museums across the country. In Fall 2021, it was on display at the Richmond Art Center, and last week, it was time to send it back to the artist in Los Angeles.

The sculpture, made of California Redwood, metal, and clay, was disassembled and packed into a 26-foot U-Haul truck.

"It was left parked overnight in Oakland that Thursday night and Friday morning, it was not there," Roberto Martinez, exhibitions director at the Richmond Art Center, said.

Martinez parked the truck on East 12th Street and 13th Avenue in Oakland, prepared to drive it to Los Angeles the following day. He alerted Oakland police and has spent the past three days searching for the U-Haul, with no luck.

Now he's asking the public to keep an eye out for it. The 26-foot U-Haul has Arizona license plate AK16557 and Florida imagery and text. Martinez is offering a $1,000 reward for information that can help locate the truck, and hopefully the art inside.

"The truck is big, it will be hard to hide. It will be hard to move [the sculpture pieces]," Martinez said. "With the help of the community, we are hoping that it can be seen, and it can be recovered soon, and it can be returned to the artist."

Meanwhile, Marc Hinch, a private investigator whose company is Stolen 911, is working on the case.

Hinch, a retired CHP auto theft investigator, has recovered approximately 10 stolen vehicles around the Bay Area for clients. He's found many stolen trucks at nearby homeless encampments, often with the possessions already looted.

"I'm going to guess that they see this truck that's locked and loaded, and they're hoping it's full of jewelry and private possessions, electronics and stuff like that," Hinch said.

"In this case, the sculpture is worth a lot to obviously the artist and the community, but I think these guys when they open the truck up and see what's inside, hopefully, they're just going to walk away from it, and we're going to find it somewhere behind a building or at a camp, and we're going to find the sculpture intact inside the truck," Hinch said.

He recommends U-Haul renters place a Bluetooth-enabled tracking device in the vehicle, and avoid parking it fully loaded overnight if at all possible.

"We're hopeful," Martinez said, of finding the sculpture intact. "The community [that supports Peltier's release] has shown us that hope goes a long way."