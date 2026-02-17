Storm slams Northern California; more to come

A powerful winter storm ripped through California on President's Day, carrying thunderstorms, high winds and heavy snow in mountain areas.

It was the first of several days of stormy weather forecast for California.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for San Francisco until Tuesday afternoon, with cooler showers and a chance of hail on Tuesday, while nearby mountains were expecting snow, the National Weather Service reported.

In fact, NWS meteorologist Dytlan Flynn, said the most active day, with the potential for thunderstorms, is expected to be Tuesday.

Flynn said the entire Bay Area will continue to receive steady rainfall.

The storm wreaked havoc on roadways spanning from Sonoma County to the Sierra Nevada.

Traffic was halted temporarily in both directions on I-80 near the Nevada state line due to spinouts and crashes, the California Department of Transportation reported.

"For us, it's been a lot of vehicle spin-outs, a lot of typical wet weather crashes, but also a lot of response to debris washing into the roadways, and flooding in certain areas," said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Andrew Barclay.

Forecasters said the western slope of the Sierra Nevada, northern Shasta County — including portions of Interstate 5 — and parts of the state’s Coast Range could see up to 8 feet of snow before the storm moves through late Wednesday. The heavy snow, wind and low visibility could also make travel conditions dangerous to near impossible, forecasters added.

The latest storm comes amid a snow drought across much of the American West, with snow cover and depth measuring at the lowest levels scientists have seen in decades. Most states saw half their average precipitation or less in January, though California fared better others due to heavy rains in December.

Snowstorm in the Sierra. Feb. 16, 2026