San Jose florist’s Valentine’s Day sales threatened by ICE fears

The Brief A San Jose florist says Valentine’s Day could determine up to 40% of her annual income, calling it a "make-it-or-break-it" moment after a slow season. Concerns about federal immigration enforcement in the Bay Area are reportedly reducing foot traffic, with some customers and street vendors hesitant to work or shop in public. City officials say enforcement has been limited and are encouraging residents to report activity, while local business owners hope for strong holiday sales to stay afloat.



With Valentine’s Day around the corner, a San Jose floral shop is bracing for one of its busiest — and most critical — weekends of the year.

Jasmine, owner of Eden’s Garden, said as much as 40% of her annual income could be decided on Valentine’s Day. She asked to be identified by her first name only.

"We’re hoping to recover from a very slow season," Jasmine said. "It’s a make-it-or-break-it deal."

Related article

ICE concerns

Local perspective:

Complicating the high-stakes holiday rush are concerns about the presence of federal immigration enforcement activity in the Bay Area. Some business owners say fears about immigration enforcement are dampening foot traffic at stores that rely heavily on Valentine’s Day sales.

District 5 Councilmember Peter Ortiz said enforcement activity in San Jose has been limited.

"We see limited enforcement in our community outside of targeted operations," Ortiz said. "The majority have been individuals who are being detained during their immigration check-in."

Still, some flower sellers say sales have been sluggish leading up to the holiday weekend, as some customers are hesitant to venture out.

"They don’t have the budget to do it anymore because they’re not working, because they’re afraid to come out," Jasmine said. "A lot of them don’t use DoorDash or other online services. They’re more walk-in."

Featured article

Street vendors feel the pressure

What they're saying:

Concerns also extend to flower vendors who serve drive-up customers along street corners and freeway exit ramps.'

One vendor said she came to the United States from Mexico seeking asylum and an opportunity to earn a living.

"I have fear, but I have to eat; pay rent where I live," the woman said in Spanish. "I also have to pay an attorney to help me with my immigration case."

As some workers weigh the risks of operating in public view, San Jose officials are urging residents to monitor and report potential ICE activity to the Rapid Response Network.

"To ensure that all protections are in place and that the community knows their rights to the best of their ability," Ortiz said.

Hoping for a strong finish

Back at Eden’s Garden, Jasmine said walk-in customers account for about 70% of her business. She hopes those sales remain strong through the weekend.

"We survived the pandemic," she said. "I’m hoping we survive what’s going on now in our community."