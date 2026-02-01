Streets closed in San Jose as police investigate shooting

article

A man was injured in a shooting in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, and police closed streets in the area to investigate.

The shooting was reported just before 4:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Winchester Boulevard, according to a San Jose Police Department statement.

Officers found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.

S. Winchester Boulevard was closed in both directions between Williamsburg Drive and Rosemary Lane as authorities investigated the shooting.

There was no estimate provided on when streets in the area would be reopened.