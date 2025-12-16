Expand / Collapse search

String of lights over Bay Area prompts questions

By
Published  December 16, 2025 5:32am PST
Air and Space
KTVU FOX 2
String of lights in the sky seen in Bay Area

String of lights in the sky seen in Bay Area

KTVU viewers from San Francisco, Pacifica and San Jose sent in video of what appears to be a string of lights moving across the sky. While there is no official confirmation, the lights, recorded shortly after 6 p.m., align with a new set of Starlink satellites that launched over the weekend from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SAN FRANCISCO - A string of lights spotted moving across the evening sky over parts of the Bay Area on Monday evening prompted questions from viewers: What were they? 

Videos submitted by residents around 6 p.m. showed the lights stretching across the sky in San Francisco, San Jose and Pacifica.

There was no official confirmation of what caused the phenomenon. However, the images resembled Starlink satellites, which are often visible as they travel to their designated positions in orbit.

SpaceX launched a new set of satellites from Florida earlier in the day, and another launch took place Saturday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Air and Space