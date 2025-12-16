String of lights over Bay Area prompts questions

A string of lights spotted moving across the evening sky over parts of the Bay Area on Monday evening prompted questions from viewers: What were they?

Videos submitted by residents around 6 p.m. showed the lights stretching across the sky in San Francisco, San Jose and Pacifica.

There was no official confirmation of what caused the phenomenon. However, the images resembled Starlink satellites, which are often visible as they travel to their designated positions in orbit.

SpaceX launched a new set of satellites from Florida earlier in the day, and another launch took place Saturday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.