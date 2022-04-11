Student arrested after he attacked a teacher over his grades, Las Vegas police say

article

Las Vegas police said a high school teenager accused of attacking his teacher over his grades, has been arrested on charges of attempt murder and sexual assault.

Officers were called to El Dorado High School on North Linn Lane on Thursday, on a report of an injured teacher.

Investigators said the teacher had been in her classroom when the 16-year-old suspect came in to discuss his grades.

"At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness," police said. The teen then left the scene.

A school employee later found the victim and called police. The teacher was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators worked with the Clark County School District Police Department to identify the suspect and located him a short distance away from the high school, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

In addition to attempt murder, sexual assault, the suspect also faced charges of battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first degree kidnapping and robbery.