Student opposition to cuts, as OUSD faces June 30 budget deadline

The Brief Students say staff member facing cutbacks is "heart" of La Escuelita Elementary School Board president says she's confident OUSD can address concerns in letter from county about revenue shortfalls and teachers' union contract. OUSD faces June 30 deadline to balance budget. Board president says no work has been done to find a replacement for previous superintendent who was released despite support by some board members.



Students and staff showed up at Wednesday's Oakland Unified School District's Board meeting with signs and speeches to tell the Board why they oppose cuts to a staff member they call the "heart" of La Escuelita Elementary School.

Students at La Escuelita school say they love their recess supervisor, Donna Jackson, and says she's the "glue" that holds the school together.

"She's very kind and very brave," said Nataniella, a La Escuelita student.

"If she does leave, I would be devastated and whatever school she's going to go to I'm probably going to go to," Carter, a fifth grade student said.

"Half of the stuff that people play with, she is the reason they have it," Gianni, another student said, gesturing at the balls, games, and toys on the playground.

"Ms. Donna paid for this with her own money, not the school. Ms. Donna paid for the stuff," another student named Ti said.

Opposition to student support staff cuts

Jackson said she learned her job, which is to help support the students at recess, resolve conflicts, and supervise the playground area, is being slashed in half, and her health benefits are being eliminated.

"They are not going to cut their deficit by cutting someone making $18.50 an hour. What they're saving is not worth the emotional impact and toll that it has on these students," Adi Hoag, a fellow teacher, said.

County warns about OUSD revenue shortfalls and contracts

The district is facing a budget crisis, with a deadline of June 30 to reach a balanced budget.

A majority of the school board voted last year to release the last superintendent, Kyla Johnson-Trammell. It was a move that OUSD Board Member Mike Hutchinson says was unwise, given that the district had come out of county oversight under Johnson-Trammell's tenure.

Now, he says, the County Superintendent has sent a letter to the board, expressing concerns about revenue shortfalls and the recent teacher's contract.

OUSD facing June 30 deadline

Jennifer Brouhard, the OUSD Board President, says the district's consultants are working on the numbers.

"The qualified budget means that we may or may not meet our obligations. So at this point, we're on track to meet them, but the concerns that she raised in the letter are concerns our budget team is working with as well," Brouhard said.

Hutchinson says the board president and district interim superintendent are not being transparent with the community about the financial strain of the OEA teachers' union contract and other financial challenges. He says it is so dire, he worries OUSD might end up back under county oversight.

"We're still projected to have a $50-million deficit for next year, which will prevent us from passing a balanced budget. On top of that, if the OEA tentative agreement, that's going to add another $50 million to next year's deficit," Hutchinson said.

No work done yet on search for new superintendent

Brouhard says she is confident the district consultants can reach a balanced budget, and honor the teachers' new contract.

Brouhard also said that there has been no work done to find a replacement for the previous superintendent. Brouhard says the original plan was to start the search last fall, but delays by the Board led to the search company being in position late, and the timing of beginning a search in January would not be fruitful.

The next budget meeting is set for May.

The Source Interviews with community members and employees from the Oakland Unified School District.

Featured article



