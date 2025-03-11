East Bay high school student in police custody after teacher assaulted, taken to hospital

article

The Brief The assault happened inside a classroom, school officials say. Both the student, a minor, and the teacher have not been named. The student was booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall.



A student who was involved in a teacher's assault at a high school in Danville was taken into custody and booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall this week, officials say.

What we know:

On Monday, just after 1 p.m., officers with the Danville Police Department reported to Monte Vista High School, located at 3131 Stone Valley Road, for the report of an assault on a teacher.

Police said the San Ramon Fire Protection District also responded to this incident. Upon arrival, officials found the injured teacher, who was transferred to a local hospital for their injuries.

The condition of the unnamed teacher is not clear.

Police said after an initial investigation, a student who is a minor, was suspected of being involved in the assault and was booked into the juvenile hall.

Police had no additional details to share and said the investigation is ongoing.

Officials did not indicate the age of the student or what grade they are in.

In a memo notifying parents about this incident, a school official said the assault happened inside a classroom. The school official said that out of respect for the teacher's privacy, they would not be sharing their name.

"The safety of our students and our staff is a top priority and any unsafe or dangerous conduct will not be tolerated at Monte Vista or at any school in SRVUSD," the memo signed by Dr. Ahern read. Monte Vista High School's website lists Kevin Ahern as the high school's principal.

School officials with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are cooperating with police in the ongoing investigation of the assault.

The Source: Danville Police Department and San Ramon Valley Unified School District.