Students in South Bay rally to give teachers a pay raise

Students in the South Bay are trying to get their teachers a raise.

An online petition started by the students at Prospect High School in Campbell has already received nearly 24,000 signatures.

They are demanding the teachers get the cost of living increase that the teacher's union has proposed.

The union's proposal includes a $5,000 increase, plus 4% per year.

Two weeks ago hundreds of students from five different campuses in the Campbell Union High School District walked out of their third-period classes to protest a deduction in their teachers' paychecks.

District leaders say that if the teachers get the raises the district would face a budget deficit in three years.

Advertisement

But to teachers and students that rationale is simply an excuse or worst case scenario projection as the district sits on a $48 million reserve.