Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines

A large black and white mural depicting NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna now covers the floor of an outdoor basketball court in the Philippines.

Artist Mike Swift shared photos of the painting, which he said took 24 hours to create.

“We will forever love you Kobe Bryant. We miss you and Gigi already! Going on at the moment right now. We gonna light some candles,” Swift said in one of the posts.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with seven other people. The chopper went down into the hillsides of Calabasas, in the Los Angeles area.

Swift also shared images of tributes people wrote and candles left along the edges of the mural.

“We will continue to mourn the loss, but more important is that we make sure the legacy of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant lives in our hearts forever,” Swift said.

He added that paintings honoring the pair will continue to pop up around the area until their burial.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.