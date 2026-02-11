Sundaze 'Benito Bowl' brought energy, inclusivity and cultural connection to San Francisco

The Brief An event in San Francisco on Sunday celebrated Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime, showcasing the culture, symbolism and Puerto Rican pride. The Sundaze gathering drew crowds eager for an experience that felt both celebratory and accessible. To bring a piece of Puerto Rico to San Francisco—and echo the pride seen during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance—organizers recreated the artist’s iconic casita.



The Super Bowl delivered more than a championship matchup this year—it gave the Bay Area an economic lift while spotlighting the region’s ability to create inclusive entertainment experiences both inside and outside the stadium.

While thousands packed Levi’s Stadium, a different kind of game-day energy spread across the Bay—one centered on culture, community, and connection.

Attendees of Sundaze "Benito Bowl" watch Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.





For fans priced out of the big game, Sundaze returned with a Super Bowl Sunday takeover at The Ramp in San Francisco, marking its first championship weekend event in nearly a decade.

Reimagined as the "Benito Bowl," the gathering drew crowds eager for an experience that felt both celebratory and accessible.

The economic ripple of the Super Bowl was felt across the region.

According to Square, San Francisco saw spending jump 26.3% week over week and nearly 50% compared to last year’s Super Bowl.

In San Jose, spending climbed 54.5% from the prior week and surged 88.3% year over year.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara—despite hosting the game—was relatively flat, suggesting much of the consumer activity spread into neighboring cities rather than staying concentrated near the stadium.

Attendee of Sundaze 'Benito Bowl' in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (Anthony Presents)



Sundaze has long been known as a trailblazing Bay Area day party, created by Anthony Presents to bring people together through music, movement, and shared experiences. What began at the legendary Endup evolved into a cultural force, turning Sundays into vibrant celebrations filled with daylight dancing, high-energy crowds, and a strong sense of belonging.

But this year’s event carried deeper meaning.

As some Latino families across the region express unease over ongoing immigration crackdowns, organizers say creating joyful, welcoming spaces is more important than ever—places where culture is honored and everyone feels seen.

Organizer Anthony Schlander says the mission starts with representing the community authentically.

"We’re local, we represent the Bay Area and the people from these neighborhoods, right over the two bridges," he said. "We represent the people that are from here."

Recreating Bad Bunny's casita

To bring a piece of Puerto Rico to San Francisco—and echo the pride seen during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance—organizers recreated the artist’s iconic casita.

They tapped San Leandro twin DJ duo Carlos and Beto Concha, whose construction roots helped transform the vision into reality.

"Before DJing, I worked in construction with my family’s business, JC Framing Specialist, founded in 1987," Carlos Concha said. "We found a miniature version online and calculated how to scale it up. Through trial and error, we used lightweight materials and focused on every detail—from the colors to the flag."

Carlos and Beto Concha, San Leandro-based twin DJ duo OtebNSolrac. (Anthony Presents )



The casita became more than décor—it stood as a symbol of heritage, craftsmanship, and pride. A message mirroring Bad Bunny’s call for diversity, inclusion, and embracing your roots—not just on the world’s biggest stage, but within local communities.

Bad Bunny's iconic casita recreated by San Leandro-based JC Framing Specialist. (Anthony Presents)



Schlander says that message was intentional.

"Whether it was the casita, the lineup, the people behind the scenes or in front of the camera, we made our statement without having to use words," he said. "I personally use my platform to champion the community."

Musical influence across cultures

For Concha, the event also highlighted music’s power to unite across cultures.

"The good thing about Latin music is it’s universal—the beat," he said. "You don’t really need to speak Spanish to enjoy it."

More than 1,400 people attended the Sundaze "Benito Bowl", underscoring how Super Bowl weekend can energize local businesses, venues, and creatives far beyond the stadium.

Anthony Schlander, founder of Anthony Presents, poses with Jorge Echenique, collective operations manager at APG Collective. (Anthony Presents)



Schlander says the momentum reflects a larger moment for the region.

"I mean, California is gonna host several world-class events in the next year," he said. "I’m excited just to be a part of that, being a small business from the Bay."

Organizers are already planning future gatherings, including a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Before that, the team behind Anthony Presents is preparing another community-focused event.

"Heartbreak Hotel," an R&B-themed experience, is scheduled for Saturday at the San Francisco Press Club, continuing their effort to create spaces where diverse audiences can come together and feel at home.