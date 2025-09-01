Sunnyvale police interrupt jewelry store burglary

article

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety began receiving reports about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday of a stolen car driving near Mary and California avenues heading south toward El Camino Real, according to a department statement.

Officers were sent to the El Camino Real corridor due to concerns that the reported stolen vehicle could be connected to an attempted robbery, the department said. While in the corridor, officers saw "a caravan of several vehicles" fleeing west on El Camino Real, and began to pursue them.

The pursuit led officers onto Highway 101 into Palo Alto, where the California Highway Patrol took over. The CHP ended the pursuit shortly after.

At the same time as the pursuit, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety received reports of a robbery in progress at a jewelry store in the area. Officers arrived on the scene, and the group of suspects fled.

A subsequent investigation into the report revealed that a group of "approximately 20 suspects," some of which were armed with sledgehammers, attempted to break into the jewelry store. However, they were not able to enter the store before police arrived.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit or the attempted burglary at the jewelry store, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said. No arrests were announced in connection to either incident.