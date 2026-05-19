Sunnyvale police searching for man accused of recording woman while she showered

article

The Brief Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a man recording a woman in the shower at a 24 Hour Fitness gym. The officers responded to the report, searching the area for someone who matched the description the woman gave them, but were unable to locate anyone. A detective has been assigned to the case and is currently reviewing the footage for an investigation.



The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who allegedly recorded a woman while she was showering at a gym.

The alleged incident occurred early Saturday morning at a 24-Hour Fitness located at 762 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Incident in the gym

Dig deeper:

Police say the woman, who was unknowingly being recorded while showering, confronted the suspect and he fled.

When the officers responded to the gym, they searched the area for someone who matched the provided description, but were unable to locate anyone.

On Monday, officers from the department returned to the Sunnyvale 24-Hour Fitness to gather more information and obtain security camera footage.

Police believe the incident was isolated, but are now reviewing security video.

A statement from 24 Hour Fitness said they're aware of the incident.

"The safety, privacy and wellbeing of our members are our highest priorities, and we take matters like this extremely seriously. Because this remains an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time," the company said.

Featured article

The Source: Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety and 24 Hour Fitness



