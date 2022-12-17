Super Saturday for Bay Area retailers

Super Saturday, the last full Saturday to shop before Christmas, is expected to be a record breaker.

158 million Americans were expected to shop Saturday, a 10-million increase over last year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation, which began tracking this data in 2016.

You could see the increased foot traffic in spots around the Bay Area.

At Sun Valley mall in Concord, one shopper said activity was way beyond the norm.

"Times a thousand, times a thousand, it’s a lot. Parking is crazy," said TJ Johnson.

It was crazy busy indeed, according to the mall’s general manager.

"It is super. This is a really good day for us. Super Saturday for everyone is great, but for us, today, as you can see, traffic is just great for us," said Luther Daniel, the manager of Sun Valley Shopping Center

Of those millions out spending, 28% planned to shop only in stores, 27% online, and nearly half planned on a mix.

There were also a few super sales, but not enough deals to satisfy one shopper, given recent inflation.

"They’re not discounting enough. It could be more," said Erie McFarland.

In Alameda, Toy Safari is a local shop benefiting from Super Saturday Sales.

The owner of 30 years says she’s noticed something the National Retail Federation is reporting. More people are changing how they pay, with about 52% of consumers now opting to use alternative payments or digital wallets, up from 44% last.

Some of the most popular include PayPal, CashApp, and Apple Pay.

"A ton of Apple Pay. People have a watch like I do, you just walk by, tap it, and you’re done," said Helen Dean, owner of Toy Safari.

Though inflation doesn’t appear to be impacting the numbers of shoppers, it is influencing some.

"I planned for higher prices and maybe not being able to get people as many gifts as I would like. I like shopping for gifts. I tried to plan ahead a little better this year," said Vicki Vonbrauch.

The National Retail Federation is forecasting that holiday sales will grow 6% to 8% over last year to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.