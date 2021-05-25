Superintendent says SFUSD to reopen full-time, in-person learning Aug. 16

article

San Francisco Unified School District on Tuesday announced full-time, in-person learning for all of the district's students will be August 16.

Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said that includes a full day of school, the return of after school activities, sports, clubs and everything the district, its students and staff have been missing out out on when the pandemic triggered distanced, remote learning as the norm in March of 2020.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all of our students and staff, and as new public health guidance becomes available, we will be ready to adjust as needed," Matthews said. He highlighted an important way to support the community is to get vaccinated.

Children 12 and older are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and there's a new study that shows the Moderna vaccine appears to protect the same age group from COVID-19.

There will also be some district-wide scheduling changes.

"Beginning next fall, every school in the district will start at one of three times: 7:50, 8:40, or 9:30 a.m. End times will vary by grade level depending on state requirements. Additionally, schools will add a weekly early release day to support common planning time and professional development for teachers."

Meanwhile, high-schoolers may love their new later starting time (either 8:40 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.). Dr. Matthews said this was based new state law requirements and on research that shows later starting times for older students can improve physical and mental health as well as their academic performance.

For a full list of changing starting times at SFUSD, check this list.

Matthews said the new starting times would amount to the district saving millions of dollars each year in transportation costs.

The district's approach to the pandemic was much criticized by parents and community members, some of which staged sit-in protests in Dolores Park where they held outdoor class on Zoom this past winter.

Dr. Matthews had initially planned on retiring this June, but last month he announced he was delaying his decision by a year after the board of education asked him to stay on until June of 2022.

That came after contentious negotiations between the district and the teachers' unions over how to go about implementing hybrid learning and returning to the classroom safely amid a pandemic. Teachers union representatives at that time said they had lost confidence in Matthews in the negotiations process and had sought a mediator.

Just this week, the district was accused of working a legal loophole to access $12 million in reopening funds without really reopening in-person learning to enough students.

In the end, Matthews said, "I know I speak for all of us at SFUSD when I say how excited we are to welcome everyone back on August 16."