Supervisor Alan Wong announces resolution calling for stronger safety laws regarding e-bikes, scooters

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The Brief Supervisor Alan Wong has announced a resolution calling for stronger enforcement of safety laws governing electric bikes, scooters and powered mobility devices. Wong's resolution, if passed, would strengthen enforcement of existing laws, increase education for riders and strengthen collection of crash and injury data for incidents involving e-bikes, scooters and powered mobility devices. The number of injuries resulting from e-bike crashes has been on the rise in recent years.



San Francisco Supervisor Alan Wong on Friday announced a resolution calling for stronger enforcement of safety laws governing electric bikes and scooters, as well as other powered mobility devices.

A press release from Wong’s office said the supervisor’s resolution, as well as a City Hall hearing, are the result of growing concerns about "serious injuries, reckless and high-speed riding, illegal sidewalk use, underage operation, and illegally modified e-bikes that can reach high speeds."

"E-bikes and scooters can be valuable transportation options, but everyone must follow the rules of the road," Wong said in the release. "When an underage rider is traveling through a neighborhood at 40 miles per hour on a device that may be unlawfully modified, it puts pedestrians, seniors, families, and the rider at serious risk. This is about education, enforcement, and awareness — not restricting responsible riders."

Proposed changes

Big picture view:

If passed, the resolution would urge the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and other city agencies to:

Strengthen enforcement of existing age, helmet, speed, licensing, registration, and sidewalk-riding requirements.

Increase education for riders, parents, and the broader community.

Improve accountability among shared-mobility operators.

Strengthen the collection and reporting of crash and injury data involving e-bikes, e-scooters and other powered mobility devices.

Coordinate efforts to prevent dangerous and illegal riding before serious injuries occur.

The City Hall hearing will bring together city agencies, medical professionals, community organizations, residents and mobility advocates to examine current enforcement practices and identify opportunities for improved coordination and education.

Rising injuries

Dig deeper:

Data shows that pediatric trauma centers across the country are reporting an increase in serious e-bike injuries, which are similar to those sustained in motorcycle crashes.

"At San Francisco General Hospital, nearly 100 patients involved in e-bike crashes were treated in 2025," Dr. John Maa of the San Francisco Marin Medical Society said in a press release. "More than half required hospital admission, approximately 20% required intensive care, and only 36 of 102 riders were wearing helmets. The scientific evidence shows that the heavier weight and higher speeds of these devices can significantly increase the severity of injuries, especially among children."

Seniors at risk

Local perspective:

Margaret Graf, founder of Senior Power, an organization that advocates for the elderly, said the city’s older residents are particularly vulnerable when riders travel quickly or use the sidewalk.

"Nothing is as frightening as a motorized bicycle coming toward you on the sidewalk at tremendous speed," Graf said in a press release. "Seniors may not hear a rider approaching, and we cannot always move quickly enough to get out of the way. This is not about restriction — it is about protection. We are simply asking riders to follow the rules of the road, yield to pedestrians, and recognize that older adults are especially vulnerable."