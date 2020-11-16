Supervisor says Solano County moving back to purple tier, curfew possible

Another Bay Area county is expected to move into a more restrictive tier – as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

A Solano County supervisor posted on her Facebook page that they will be entering the purple tier on Monday, which limits many activities.

Erin Hannigan said she got the news from the state’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly.

This means many businesses like museums, movie theater, restaurants, and gyms will no longer be able to invite the public indoors – they must operate outdoors only.

Also, churches and places of worship can only hold outdoor services.

Hannigan said there could be a curfew put in place.

Advertisement

She also wrote that cases of COVID-19 went up because of private parties where masks were not worn and because of religious gatherings.

The latest update on the Solano County Public Health Department website had the county’s 7-day positivity at 10.1% with 40 people hospitalized.

In the past week, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Marin counties all moved into more restrictive tiers as well.