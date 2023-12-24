Supporters of arrested pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside jail

A group of pro-Palestinian supporters have gathered outside the San Francisco County Jail on Saturday night to demand the release of people arrested in Union Square earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the group said at about 9:30 p.m.

Pro-Palestinian protesters took over Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday and an unknown number of people were arrested, according to San Francisco police.

Members of the Bay Area Palestinian Youth Movement organization called for supporters to gather outside of 850 Bryant St., the site of the jail.

At about 2 p.m., San Francisco police were facilitating the pro-Palestinian protest that drew hundreds of people demanding that the U.S. halt funding to Israel. Officers began stationing at Market and Fifth The group then moved to Union Square, where "several people began to commit crimes," ranging from assault to felony vandalism, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said. The department said there was property damage as well.

Organizers of the protest at the jail said that four of six protesters had been released and two were still in custody.