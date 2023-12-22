Surveillance video: Man breaks into Oakland Lululemon, steals pants

Oakland police released video of a man breaking into a Lululemon store earlier this week, asking for the public's help in figuring out who he is.

The short video shows a man in a silver SUV backing up to the high-end yoga wear store on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday and hopping out of the car. The video then cuts to inside the shop, showing him leaning over a table, and grabbing just a few pairs of pants.

He is alone and does not appear armed.

The surveillance video does not show the SUV ramming into the shop, though the store's windows were broken, in scenes captured by a chef who works nearby.

"As you can see, the level of destruction that occurred to this business just for a person to go in and take a pair of pants is just absolutely ridiculous," Oakland Police Assistant Chief Tony Jones said at a news conference on Thursday.

He implored anyone who knows the man to come forward so that "we can bring justice to this business," Jones said.

He indicated an auto business was nearly broken into around the corner.

And on Thursday, vandals at a pro-Palestinian rally tagged buildings and broke windows at Walgreens, Starbucks and Wells Fargo, all in downtown.

"Some of these businesses have been broken into multiple times," Jones said. "And it's just devastating to their ability to do business."

He added that it is "imperative" that OPD responds.

Standing alongside Mayor Sheng Thao, Jones and and Deputy Chief James Beere said the department has assigned officers on special assignment from patrol from three areas to work with the Ceasefire unit.

Beere explained how they're strengthening their ability to fight crime during their graveyard shifts by transferring undercover officers to the commercial burglary team.

(From L-R) Oakland Asst. Chief Tony Jones, Deputy Chief James Beere and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. dec. 21, 2023

Oakland police provided store surveillance video showing a man breaking into the Lululemon on Broadway on Dec. 19, 2023

