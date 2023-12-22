Oakland buildings vandalized, windows broken

Oakland police say protesters damaged several downtown buildings during a pro-Palestinian rally on Thursday downtown.

The protest began shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the federal building on Clay Street, which police say quickly got out of hand.

Police said protesters broke windows at the Starbucks and Walgreens, and damaged an ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank.

Vandals also spray painted graffiti on several buildings with words like "Free Gaza" and "Death 2 Zionism."

Police said about 30 people were involved, but there was no word of any arrests.

Last week, Oakland’s largest menorah was desecrated by vandals on the sixth night of Hanukkah, prompting police to investigate the act as a hate crime.

"I think we’re feeling vulnerable," said Rabbi Mates-Muchin. "Sometimes it is difficult for folks to differentiate between what is anti-Israel and what is anti-Jewish, but the desecration of the menorah was pretty clear cut."

Mansi Katchuria, a vigil co-organizer and supporter of Palestine, called the menorah destruction horrible.

"I think we have seen a rise in both Islamophobia and antisemitism over the past few months," Kathuria said. "And we unequivocally stand against hate in all its forms."

