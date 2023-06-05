Expand / Collapse search

Suspect accused of shooting 4-year-old Oakland girl turns himself in

By KTVU Staff
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - The suspect accused of shooting and wounding a 4-year-old girl in Oakland, turned himself into police on Sunday, according to police.

Lamariom Griffin, 19, is currently in custody at Santa Rita Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.

Griffin is suspected of shooting a 4-year-old girl in the leg last Wednesday inside a home on 68th Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard.

Oakland firefighters said they believed the shooting was accidental. The Oakland Police Department has not confirmed that. 

It remains unclear what events may have preceded the shooting or who else was present in the house at the time.

The girl is expected to recover.