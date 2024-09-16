Suspect in apparent assassination attempt charged; Trump blames Biden, Harris 'rhetoric'

The Brief Ryan Routh, the man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt of former President Trump, made his first court appearance, facing two federal gun charges The Secret Service acting director said the suspect never had Trump in his line of sight and did not fire his gun Trump blames Biden/Harris "rhetoric" for incident



The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump made his first court appearance Monday as authorities continue their investigation. Ryan Routh is facing federal charges of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

At an afternoon briefing, authorities said the suspect had been lying in wait on the public side of Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, for nearly half a day.

"Cellular data shows the subject was in the vicinity of the golf course roughly 12 hours before the engagement with the United States Secret Service," said Jeffrey Veltri, special agent in charge of the FBI Miami field office.

The former president was unharmed in the incident, though it is the second attempt on Trump’s life in as many months. Authorities said the suspect was roughly 400 yards from Trump, never had the former president in his line of sight, did not fire a shot, ran away and was eventually caught.

On Sunday, officials say a Secret Service agent protecting Trump while he golfed, fired at a man pointing a rifle through the bushes on the course. The suspect ran off, eventually getting into a vehicle and driving away until sheriff’s deputies pulled him over and took him into custody. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of the arrest Monday afternoon.

The acting director of the Secret Service said agents have been providing the highest levels of protection for Trump since the July 13 attempt on his life at a rally. He praised the actions of the former president’s protective detail. "The protective methodologies of the Secret Service were effective yesterday," said acting director Ronald Rowe. "The former president's protective apparatus allowed for early ID of the threat and led to a safe evacuation."

Investigators are reviewing evidence and serving search warrants at previous known addresses of the suspect in Hawaii and North Carolina. FBI agents are combing through evidence left behind like the SKS model rifle with a scope, the suspect’s electronic devices and two bags.

Authorities also outlined Routh’s criminal history including:

-In 2002, Routh was charged and convicted for possession of a weapon of mass destruction

-Between 1997 to 2010, the suspect had numerous felony charges for stolen goods

-Routh was the subject of a previously closed tip to the FBI in 2019, where it was alleged he was a felon in possession of a firearm

Vice President Harris and President Biden condemned the apparent assassination attempt. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Mr. Trump blamed Democrats, saying, "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out."

He continued on Truth Social writing, "Because of this Communist left rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse."

"When people start to use violence to decide political outcomes, it means your democracy has serious problems," said Noah Higdon, professor of critical media literacy at UC Santa Cruz.

Professor Higdon said the divisive rhetoric runs both ways and it’s incumbent on candidates and people across the ideological spectrum to all work to lower the temperature.

"It’s difficult to have a democracy when you not only disagree with the other side, but you’ve concluded they threaten your way of life if they take power," said Higdon. "Both sides would be well-served by doing some introspection rather than blaming the other side."

The Source The Associated Press and Fox News Digital contributed to this report.