Suspect arrested after man found shot dead in car near OAK airport

A suspect was arrested in the deadly shooting of Francisco Felix, who was killed in his car Aug. 8 at an East Bay park.

The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department arrested Ginrhic Arden Bernandino Santiago Thursday after witnesses' description of the suspect car tied Santiago to the scene.

Felix was founded dead from a gunshot wound at the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline boat launch, near Oakland's International Airport around 2:20 p.m., police said.

It's unclear what transpired before the shooting and if the men knew each other.

The U.S. Marshal's Service and the Oakland, Alameda, and San Leandro Police Departments were all involved in Thursday's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department's Crime Tip Line at (510) 690-6521.