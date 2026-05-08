Suspect arrested for assault, vandalism in Cotati after police standoff

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The Brief Authorities received a report of a suspect spray painting pavement in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger. Authorities arrived at the fast food restaurant, where they learned the suspect used his car to strike a manager before fleeing the scene. Police found the suspect in his car near East Cotati and La Salle avenues, where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. He refused to exit, leading to a brief standoff before the suspect was arrested.



A 44-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested in Cotati on Friday afternoon after allegedly vandalizing several areas and striking the manager of a fast food restaurant with his car.

What we know:

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a report just after 1 p.m. of a suspect spray painting pavement in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger, according to a department statement.

Authorities arrived at the fast food restaurant, where they learned the suspect used his car to strike a manager before fleeing the scene.

"While checking the area for the suspect, Cotati police received a call of a similar subject vandalizing a gas pump at Cotati Speedway gas station," the RPDPS said. "The subject fled that location as well and was then reported to be vandalizing a house in Cotati."

The standoff:

Police found the suspect’s vehicle just before 2:20 p.m. near East Cotati and La Salle avenues, where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the suspect allegedly refused to exit his vehicle once he stopped, prompting police to establish a perimeter in the area as they attempted to negotiate a surrender with the suspect.

"After making no progress with that tactic, the subject was physically removed from the vehicle and taken into custody," the RPDPS said.

The suspect was later identified as 44-year-old Nicholas O’Rourke of Santa Rosa, and he was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, resisting arrest and violating the conditions of his probation.