Suspect arrested in Castro Valley for 2 Sunday morning freeway shootings

California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in Castro Valley who is connected to two freeway shootings that occurred on Sunday morning, officials say.

The more recent shooting was at approximately 11:44 a.m. on westbound Interstate 580, west of North Livermore Avenue.

CHP said the occupant of a white Dodge pickup truck was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The male victim was taken to Eden Medical Center for treatment.

Officers said the suspect was identified as a man driving solo in a brown sedan, who immediately fled the scene.

CHP officers spotted the suspect on westbound Interstate 580, near Strobridge Avenue and took the suspect into custody just before noon. CHP Golden Gate Division, upon investigation, linked the suspect to an earlier shooting at around 11:15 a.m. That shooting occurred on westbound Interstate 205 near Interstate 5, near Lathrop.

The victim in that shooting was critically injured, CHP said.

CHP named the suspect as Armando Perez, 24, of Hayward. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. CHP – Valley Division investigators are expected to file separate charges in the earlier shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

