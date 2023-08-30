Suspect arrested in Oakland March homicide

A suspect was taken into custody over a homicide back in March in Oakland.

Police arrested Malik Jelks for the death of Jemilen Enoch, who died on March 19 in the 1000 block of 82nd Ave.

Enoch was found shot to death around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Malik was charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.