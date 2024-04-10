Suspect arrested in San Jose State arson investigation

article

San Jose State University police announced an arrest in an arson investigation on Wednesday.

Campus police have not released the name of the suspect and have not said if the alleged perpetrator was the person sought as a person of interest in the case.

Authorities said the suspect is connected to two fires at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, one of March 31 and another on April 8.

Both fires were set in the men's bathroom, on the 7th and 8th floors.

Authorities said library security spotted the suspect and notified campus police.

Officers responded and placed him under arrest.