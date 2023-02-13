Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:36AM
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested for shining laser at CHP helicopter

A suspect was arrested for shining a laser at a CHP helicopter.

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. 

Video of the incident was posted on social media.

The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times. 

The crew identified the home where the laser was coming from, and told Vallejo police to go there and make an arrest.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a violation of both state and federal law.

 