Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter

Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter.

Video of the incident was posted on social media.

The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.

The crew identified the home where the laser was coming from, and told Vallejo police to go there and make an arrest.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a violation of both state and federal law.



