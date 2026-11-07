Suspect arrested in kidnap and killing of Sikh man in Tracy

The Brief Alberto Alonso Alencastro is a suspect in the death of Avtar Singh, who was abducted from a Sikh place of worship in Tracy on Feb. 17. Investigators say Singh was abducted from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash grounds in a case of mistaken identity. His body was found three days later near Lake Berryessa, and the suspects face murder and kidnapping charges.



One of three men wanted in the kidnapping and killing of a Sikh man in Tracy has been arrested in Mexico, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and the FBI said Saturday.

One suspect found, two outstanding

The backstory:

Alberto Alonso Alencastro is a suspect in the death of Avtar Singh, who was abducted from a Sikh place of worship in Tracy on Feb. 17.

Alencastro has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said on social media.

"This arrest comes after months of extensive investigative work and continued collaboration between law enforcement agencies," said the Sheriff's Office, which thanked the FBI and Mexican federal authorities.

Two other men, Alfonso Cresencio Segura Arellano and Barnabe Antonio Segura Arellano, are being sought, sheriff's deputies said.

Dig deeper:

Singh, 57, was reported missing from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash complex in the 16000 block of West Grant Line Road on Feb. 17.

Surveillance footage showed a white SUV and three people dressed in dark clothing apparently forcing Singh into the vehicle at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Four days later, the Napa County Sheriff's Office located Singh's body near Lake Berryessa.

Investigators said Singh was not the intended target of the kidnapping and killing.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe fundraiser said he was a longtime sevadaar, or volunteer who performs selfless service, at the gurdwara and was survived by his wife and their 6-month-old triplets.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the remaining suspects was asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 209-468-4400.