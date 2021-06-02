Suspect busted for allegedly starting Antioch apartment blaze with fireworks

A fire that displaced 40 people from their homes in two Antioch apartment buildings was started by a suspect who threw an illegal firework, police said.

Drone footage released by authorities shows huge flames and smoke billowing from an apartment building on Hargrove Street on Memorial Day.

Eight units were destroyed before firefighters extinguished the flames in about an hour. In all, 40 people were displaced.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire began when James Sossman, 44, tossed the firework into a nearby field, officials said. It spread quickly due to high temperatures and strong winds, according to fire officials.

A search of his residence turned up more illegal fireworks and a gun, authorities claimed.