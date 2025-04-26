Suspect charged with child endangerment for bringing infant to sideshow

article

A person was arrested and has been charged with child endangerment after they allegedly brought an infant to a sideshow in San Leandro, authorities shared Friday.

Officers with the San Leandro and Hayward Police Departments, Alameda County Sheriff's Office, and California Highway Patrol of Hayward and their Golden Gate Air Division responded to a scene where nearly a dozen cars were revving up for a sideshow.

A timestamp from the video shared by officials indicated the sideshow occurred on April 19 shortly before 9 p.m. by Bigge Street and Adams Avenue.

Alongside the suspect arrested for child endangerment, another person was arrested for reckless driving, and 19 others were cited with misdemeanors for spectating.

Officials said 10 cars and a motorcycle were towed.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the suspect charged with child endangerment was a spectator or actively participating in the sideshow.

Officials also did not share if the suspect was related to the infant.